Overton defeats Medicine Valley 56-0
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Overton Eagles defeated the Medicine Valley Raiders on Friday.
Overton brought a 60-yard fumble return back for a score in the first quarter as well as senior Braden Fleischman caught a long-wide open pass for a touchdown to increase the Eagle’s lead.
Overton would defeat Medicine Valley 56-0.
Overton (2-1) will be hosting Twin Loup (1-2) Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
Medicine Valley (0-3) will at home again on Sept. 15 against Maywood - Hayes Center (1-2)
