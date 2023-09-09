Overton defeats Medicine Valley 56-0

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Overton Eagles defeated the Medicine Valley Raiders on Friday.

Overton brought a 60-yard fumble return back for a score in the first quarter as well as senior Braden Fleischman caught a long-wide open pass for a touchdown to increase the Eagle’s lead.

Overton would defeat Medicine Valley 56-0.

Overton (2-1) will be hosting Twin Loup (1-2) Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

Medicine Valley (0-3) will at home again on Sept. 15 against Maywood - Hayes Center (1-2)

