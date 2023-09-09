Police use Narcan to save puppy from fentanyl overdose
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Police in California sprang into action to save a puppy they found overdosing from a fentanyl exposure.
It happened Thursday in Irvine, California, after police arrested the puppy’s owners for possession of fentanyl at a Walmart.
Officials immediately gave the puppy a dose of the life-saving medication Narcan and rushed it to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.
Veterinary researchers say Narcan can be just as effective in dogs as in humans.
The 8-week-old puppy is expected to be just fine.
