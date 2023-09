NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sutherland dropped their third game of the season as they hosted Bridgeport on Friday.

Bridgeport came out strong and did not look back as they took a 30-6 lead after one quarter en route to the 70-20 victory over the Sailors.

Next up for Sutherland is a road match-up with Saint Pat’s

