Wellfleet Fall Festival kicks off with Ranch Rodeo

By Aron Geml
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WELLFLEET, Neb. (KNOP) - The Village of Wellfleet kicked off their fall festival Friday evening with a Ranch Rodeo.

There were about 14 different teams that entered the ranch rodeo with additional contests such as trailer loading, cow milking and tie down to start the weekend in Wellfleet. Ranch Rodeo organizer Roger Durner has hosted the event with his sons for a few years and said that there is more fun things to do this weekend.

“Tonight after the ranch rodeo beer garden and free dance uptown, then tomorrow we have a parade, free barbeque and the only town in the United States to have horse races up and down the street,” Durner said.

Durner also said that he won that street race over 60 years ago and has entered the race again at the age of 70.

The Wellfleet Fall Festival continues on Saturday with a two-man sort canoe races and a free dance at the beer garden.

