Forum sparks lots of questions about how to tap into millions the Legislature earmarked for North and South Omaha

North Omaha leaders — State Sens. Terrell McKinney and Justin Wayne, and Willie Barney of the...
North Omaha leaders — State Sens. Terrell McKinney and Justin Wayne, and Willie Barney of the Empowerment Network — speak at North High on Saturday about new steps to apply for a chunk of $225 million the Legislature earmarked to rejuvenate North and South Omaha.(Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)
By Cindy Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) -Two Nebraska lawmakers and a community leader were peppered with questions during a forum Saturday that aimed to help clarify the new road map for awarding roughly $225 million in state grants to North and South Omaha.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s the process we have to work through,” Sen. Terrell McKinney, a featured speaker along with Sen. Justin Wayne, also of North Omaha, said of the selection process now headed by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

An estimated 75 people attended the gathering at North High School organized by the Empowerment Network and Black Men United.

Several in the audience said a DED official had contacted them to help explain the new application process.

Many were confused by the eight grant categories newly created by the DED — and how their business or project might fit into one or another.

Yet others weren’t sure who or what qualified.

As specified under the related law, only the 365 or so private, public and nonprofit organizations that submitted funding requests last year to the Olsson consulting firm are eligible to re-apply. DED officials have said that the extensive Olsson report and its recommended 35 frontrunner projects will serve as a “base” for their scoring, but not a final determination.

Community activist Vickey Parks said she had no project in the competition but wanted to know why state economic development officials weren’t at the meeting to “explain this foolishness.”

Ultimately, the audience questions will be presented to the DED for its official response so the community can better understand the steps, said Willie Barney of the Empowerment Network.

Barney, Wayne and McKinney spent nearly two hours walking through the 23-page guidance manual that the DED issued days ago and tried to answer questions.

Ben Salazar, a community activist from South Omaha, asked why State Sens. Tony Vargas and Mike McDonnell were not present. Both represent parts of South Omaha and were on the legislative advisory committee to the North-South grant program.

McDonnell didn’t respond to a request for a comment. But Vargas told the Nebraska Examiner that he was in discussion with community groups and planned to host a similar town hall soon in South Omaha.

Vargas said he had worked as a member of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee to secure necessary funds for the effort and had been talking more recently to groups about navigating the new award process.

“I hear frustration,” he said of South Omaha constituents that he said had submitted proposals and funding requests under the earlier process. “There are a lot of questions.”

Wayne told the Saturday group that while he also was seeking clarity on elements, he urged applicants to be positive and prepared with necessary information for the DED.

The process, which has been filled with twists and turns, remains an opportunity to infuse $225 million into historically neglected communities to create jobs, economic development and “transformational change,” he said.

“When something has never been done before, there are going to be some hiccups,” he said.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saddles and other equipment were for sale during the Wellfleet Fall Festival Ranch Rodeo on...
Wellfleet Fall Festival kicks off with Ranch Rodeo
Peyton Moore is KNOP's Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week - Peyton Moore
Nebraska continues its season-opening road trip with a matchup at Colorado on Saturday.
Colorado defeats Nebraska, 36-14
Glik's Boutique held its grand opening Thursday at Heartland Flats District 177 Thursday.
District 177 welcomes new boutique
Harry Caskey Commits to Air Force
Ogallala’s Caskey commits to Air Force

Latest News

Saint Patrick's Catholic Church kicked off the fall season with a block party Sunday.
Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church kicks off the fall season with block party
Federal railroad inspectors find alarming number of defects on Union Pacific this summer
On Friday night a garden party was hosted to benefit the North Platte Area Habitat for...
Garden party hosted to celebrate 25 years of North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity
KNOP Hourly
Rainy weekend followed by cool fall week