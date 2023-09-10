Garden party hosted to celebrate 25 years of North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Friday night a garden party was hosted to benefit the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity, celebrating its 25 years of existence.

The party included a silent auction, live auction, food, and adult beverages.

Dozens turned out for the event to support the non-profit and celebrate its anniversary.

“This is such an exciting and monumental mile stone for us,” said Dalene Skates, the executive director of the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity. “25 years in our community, celebrating bringing homes to low income families.”

