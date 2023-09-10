Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church kicks off the fall season with block party

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The rainy and fall-like temperatures didn’t dampen the spirits of one North Platte church from hosting their largest annual fundraiser.

The community gathered at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church Sunday for the block party. The fundraiser took on a new direction this year by extending over two days

The event included a shredded beef meal for $10, as well as a bake sale and kid activities.

“We just noticed since COVID a lot of donations went down and we just wanted to kind of focus on staying the course and keeping our vision alive which is togetherness, community involvement, inclusiveness, that’s our mission,” said event chairperson Jory Torres. “We felt that the money would follow, but it it was also extremely important that this event goes successfully that’s why we ramped things up the way we did.”

The fundraiser raises about 2% of the parish’s budget. Plans for next year’s event are already in motion.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.