24-year-old man wanted for felony child abuse case in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is searching for a man in relation to a child abuse case from last week.

On Friday, September 8, 2023, at approximately 8:11 AM Kearney Police Department received a phone call regarding a person traveling to a local hospital by private vehicle with a one-year-old female child experiencing trouble breathing. Kearney Police Officers were able to locate the vehicle at a local hospital and met with the individuals involved. The child was immediately life-flighted to Children’s Hospital in Omaha. Kearney Police Investigators worked closely with hospital staff, Doctors, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office and others involved to determine the nature, severity and cause of the child’s injuries, as well as the situation surrounding the injuries.

Kearney Police Department Investigators have been working diligently with local Doctors as well as those at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. A thorough and ongoing investigation has determined the incident around the injury to the child is criminal in nature.

As a result of the investigation, Kearney Police Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Jacob Ellingson, a 24-year-old male from Kearney for Felony Child Abuse 28-707, a Class II Felony. Jacob Ellingson’s whereabouts are currently unknown. He is considered a fugitive from justice at this time. Anyone with knowledge of the location of Jacob Ellingson is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department.

The Kearney Police Department is working in partnership with the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office in this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

