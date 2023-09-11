29th Annual Colonel Cody Cruise Show and Shine concludes in North Platte
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 29th Annual Colonel Cody Cruise Show and Shine wrapped up on Saturday in North Platte after a long and successful day of showing off unique cars.
The show’s registration started on Friday followed by a meal, then the full show was in Memorial Park on Saturday.
North Platte Community College also raffled off a 1972 Pontiac Le Mans sports car.
Organizers of the show say it is all about bringing car fans of all kinds together.
“It just brings everyone together,” said Kent Beel, a member of the car club that sponsors the show.
