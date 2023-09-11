Doggy Dash 5K in North Platte given four ‘paws up’

By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The annual Doggy Dash 5K held in Cody Park on Friday was met with plenty of enthusiasm from humans and dogs alike.

The run, which is sponsored by Lincoln County Community Connections, is designed to give people a healthy way to exercise with their pets.

Another person who worked hard to organize the run is Platte River Fitness Series Member Trudy Merritt. Merritt talked about how proud she is to be able to offer a run for people who want to run with their dog.

“For a lot of people, running with their dog is running with their best friend,” Merritt said. “There is a bond that happens between dogs and their owners and it is fortified when they are out running. It’s good for the dogs, it’s good for their owners.”

Dozens of dogs were there to strut their stuff, however you didn’t need a dog to participate in this event.

