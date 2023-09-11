Fall like conditions with sunny skies Monday into Wednesday; Cold front to move through Thursday into Friday

In our weather lesson today, we talked about ridges and troughs!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The theme for this week will be filled with sunshine and mild temperatures with a cold front moving through the area later in the week.

High pressure is now in control of the viewing area and this will allow for us to see the perfect, fall like conditions across the area over the next few days. Sunny skies will illuminate the skies during this duration. Highs will be in the low to upper 70s Monday into Wednesday, with winds coming out of the northwest Monday and Tuesday, and becoming southwesterly Wednesday, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will be dropping down into the 40s to near 50 with mainly clear conditions.

Perfect, Fall like conditions over the next few days
Perfect, Fall like conditions over the next few days(Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday into Friday, another cold front will be pushing towards our neck of the woods. This will bring slightly cooler conditions with highs dropping into the low 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of the area during this time as well. During the weekend, a moderation of temperatures and clearing of skies will ensue, with highs mainly being in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front to push through the area Thursday into Friday
A cold front to push through the area Thursday into Friday(Andre Brooks)

