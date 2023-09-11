First responders run stairs at Memorial Stadium to remember heroes of 9/11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - September 11, 2001 is a day etched into Americans’ minds. 2,977 people were killed. Among them were 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers who died while trying to help people inside the World Trade Center and on the ground.

Early Monday morning, dozens of Lincoln and Lancaster County first responders and local law enforcement honored those fallen in the annual stair run at Memorial Stadium. They climbed 110 flights of stairs, the same amount inside the World Trade Center.

For Lincoln Police Department Sergeant Dan Noonan, 9/11 is about remembering why he chose his career path, and honoring those that came before him.

“It’s always a day of remembrance. I was a junior in high school in 2001 and it’s the reason I decided to join the military and the reason why I chose a life of service becoming a police officer after,” Sgt. Noonan said. “I’m happy that I’m still able to be out here and do something like this to be able to pay my respects.”

Sgt. Noonan also heads up the Lincoln Police Department training academy. He was participating in the walk with current LPD recruits. He said three of them were born after Sept. 11, and even though they have no memory of the terror attacks, it’s important to continue their legacy.

“Getting to show the younger recruits and soldiers and firefighters that are out here that this is still a day of remembrance,” Sgt. Noonan said. “It’s still something that is very important to us as Americans.”

Some first responders wore weighted vests and firefighter gear as they climbed the stairs to add to the physical challenge and further symbolize the bravery of the first responders on 9/11.

