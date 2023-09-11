Fur Animal Rescue hosts Lemonade Fur Teddy event

By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Fur Animal Rescue in North Platte hosted Lemonade Fur Teddy on Saturday in an effort to raise money for lifesaving care needed for one of their rescue cats.

Teddy was taken in by the rescue five months ago and has since had to have multiple surgeries, including the amputation of one of his eyes.

He is still showing signs of illness and his last hope is a specialist veterinarian in Omaha, and Fur Animal Rescue needs help to afford that vet bill.

The lemonade stand was thought of by FUR founder Jenn Porter-Milne’s three year old daughter who loves teddy and wants him to find a good home after he is healthy again.

“Teddy is the happiest most loving, playful, affectionate, grateful, loving cat that you would ever want to meet,” Porter-Milne said. “And we have been through so many ups and downs with him trying to get him well and we just couldn’t... we just couldn’t walk away.”

If you would like to donate to Fur Animal Rescue for Teddy or any other animals, you can do so by visiting their website here.

