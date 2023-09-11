Golden Spike Tower and Visitors Center hosts Patriot Day stair climb

The Golden Spike Tower and Visitors Center hosts its annual Patriot Day stair climb Monday to honor the lives lost during 9/11.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Americans are looking back on the tragedy and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Firefighters with the North Platte Fire Department Station 3 climbed 110 flights of stairs on Monday to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

It’s part of the Golden Spike Tower and Visitors Centers annual Patriot Day stair climb.

“It’s always a possibility, that’s why we do the job, is to try and help people,” said firefighter and paramedic Shane Butterfield.

“Especially this morning, it’s a solemn reminder of what’s at stake and why we do this job,” said firefighter and paramedic Jon Knapp.

Robert and Vivian Drash of Fairfax Station, Virginia stumbled across the Golden Spike Tower by accident on their way to Yellowstone and the Grand Teton National Park. Their anniversary also happens to be on 9/11.

“The patriotism, it’s still out there, sometimes harder to find, but it’s still there,” said Vivian.

“It’s always nice to see the celebrations and the remembrances,” Robert said. “I did my 20 years in the Navy and then 20 years in the Pentagon as a contractor, but you got to get back and be thankful for what you have.”

This is the fifth year the local attraction has held the event.

“If all else fails at the end of the day, whether people come out and walk one flight of stairs, all of the stairs or just take a moment to pause and reflect, I know exactly what I needed on 9-11 2023 it happened by 9:30 this morning and it was a simple guest just stopping through,” said Kirsten Parker, executive director for the Golden Spike Tower and Visitors Center.

The attraction will stay open until 11 p.m..

