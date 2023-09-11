KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Forrest!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Forrest is an older female cat who was found stray in August and is looking for a loving home!

She is scared of her surroundings and isn’t sure what is going on, and is just looking for a family she knows she can love and feel safe with.

She would do well with any family, kids young or old. She can be tested with other cats and dogs.

If you’d like to adopt her, you can reach out to the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780.

