Lincoln County Battle of the Badges moves to downtown North Platte

14th Annual Lincoln County Battle of the Badges moves to Venue 304 in downtown North Platte
14th Annual Lincoln County Battle of the Badges moves to Venue 304 in downtown North Platte(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Red Cross once again partnered with Greater Nebraska first responders for the 14th Annual Lincoln County Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Monday.

Lincoln County firefighters and law enforcement competed to see who could recruit the most blood donors.

More than 1,200 units of blood have been collected in the previous 13 years of the Lincoln County Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, which started as a way to honor the loss of life that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, including first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice on the horrific day 22-years-ago.

“We try to have it on 9/11 or around 9/11 just because that date for any first responder whether you’ve been in for 50 years or 50 days that date has significance, but for us to be able to help save lives to impact those that we lost it a huge deal, it really is,” said Amanda Wehnes, Red Cross Account Manager.

This year, the Lincoln County Battle of the Badges moved to a new location in downtown North Platte at Venue 304. Wehnes thanked those who run Venue 304, saying the move to downtown North Platte was ideal and Venue 304 is a nice spacious and clean location.

Wehnes also stressed the need for donors on the heels of an active summer.

“We’ve seen flooding, we’ve seen hurricanes, we’ve had fires. Our blood supply is low, I’ll be honest, it’s a little scary right now. We are not to the point where we are rationing blood or telling hospitals no, but unless we get this turned around and get more people to donate, that could potentially happen. Every blood donation can impact more than one person because we can give different parts of blood to different patients but the need is constant. Every two seconds somebody needs blood,” said Wehnes.

Learn more and sign up to donate blood here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol investigating man’s death at Swanson Reservoir
Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers
Saint Patrick's Catholic Church kicked off the fall season with a block party Sunday.
Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church kicks off the fall season with block party
Federal railroad inspectors find alarming number of defects on Union Pacific this summer
Francis Street reopened to the public after a near two month closure. Leota Street will close...
Francis Street intersection reopens, Leota Street to close Monday

Latest News

Lincoln County Commissioner hear from Region 51 Emergency Management Director, Brandon Myers.
Lincoln County Commissioners discuss veteran services and new building projects at weekly meeting
NP Battalion Fire Chief Jeff Hankla conducts a stair climb in North Platte on the anniversary...
North Platte battalion chiefs observe 9/11 with stair climb
The Golden Spike Tower and Visitors Center hosts its annual Patriot Day stair climb Monday to...
Golden Spike Tower and Visitors Center hosts Patriot Day stair climb
Gov. Pillen touts Nebraska meat products at Homeplus, a Korean discount retail chain. It is the...
Gov. Pillen and Nebraska trade delegation meets with Japanese officials