Lincoln County Commissioners discuss veteran services and new building projects at weekly meeting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At this week’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting, Veteran Service Officer Thomas Gann addressed an issue with the board that affects veterans across Nebraska.

Currently in Nebraska, those who served in times of peace and did not see combat experience can only receive a limited amount of assistance and funds from counties, according to Gann.

At the meeting, Gann informed commissioners that he is working to address the issue along with several others throughout the state, and asked commissioners to grant him permission to travel to the NACo Legislative Conference in October to further address the issue and fully gain the support of National Association of Counties.

The commissioners approved the travel and District Three Commissioner Michela Wuehler will also attend the conference.

Wuehler said she has discussed the funding for veterans with District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson and is hopeful a bill will be introduced during the upcoming legislative session.

Also, at this week’s meeting, commissioners authorized the chairman to sign the Planning and Zoning Application for Region 51 Emergency Management Building and authorized Director Brandon Myers to work with the County’s Planning and Zoning Department for the building as well.

The meeting was live-streamed on the County’s YouTube page.

