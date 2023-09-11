Lincoln County horse tests positive for West Nile Virus

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The West Central District Health Department has confirmed a positive test for West Nile Virus in a horse located in Lincoln County.

West Central District Health Department Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden said horse owners should consult their veterinarians about how to best protect their animals against West Nile Virus.

The West Central District Health Department is recommending that horses receive an annual vaccination for West Nile Virus, Horses that have not previously been vaccinated will require a booster to be fully protected, according to the West Central District Health Department.

Owners can also practice good mosquito control, by removing standing water, cleaning water troughs regularly, using mosquito repellents, and bringing horses inside at dawn and dusk, which are peak mosquito feeding periods. Humans and horses cannot spread the disease to each other. WNV can be transmitted to humans and horses through mosquito bites.

Humans should wear EPA-registered bug spray to protect against mosquitoes. The West Central District Health Department has additional information on its website, www.wcdhd.org, or the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s website.

Last month, a horse in Dawson County tested positive for West Nile Virus.

