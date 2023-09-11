MPCC Rodeo Team scores three individual championships and team win in Wisconsin

(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If the first rodeo is any indication, it’s going to be a fun year for the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team.

The team came away with three individual championships, a team win, and a reserve all-around title over the weekend at the first competition of the season – the 58th annual Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo in River Falls, Wis.

MPCC placed first in the men’s team standings and third in the women’s team standings. Kahiwa Augustiro, of Hoʻolehua, Hawaii, was named Reserve All-Around cowboy after winning the team roping with teammate Eli Higa, of Honokaʻa, Hawaii, and finishing fifth in the bull riding.

Jackson Lunn, of Whitecourt, Alberta, won the bareback riding for Mid-Plains. Rex Day, of Bartlett, claimed the steer wrestling championship while fellow steer wrestlers Tucker Even, of Burke, S. D.; Cinch Painter, of Springview and Koby Jacobson, of Haiku, Hawaii, placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Whitney Jennings, of Seneca, secured a third-place spot on the leaderboard in breakaway roping.

D.C. Cathcart, of Carpenter, Wyo., captured third in the bull riding. Casey Reis, of Grand Island, was right behind him in fourth place, and Higa came in ninth. Jaxton Starr, of North Platte, and his team roping partner, Colton Zubach, of Dickinson State University, took the fourth-place spot in their event. Painter and Jace Richter, of Ogallala, finished eighth in the team roping.

Matt Miller, of Callaway, secured a ninth-place finish in the tie-down roping. “I was very proud of our student-athletes this weekend,” said Aukai Kaai, MPCC Rodeo Team roughstock coach. “They showed a lot of grit and determination to get the job done despite several tough draws. It was good to start this year with a statement, and we are only going to get better from here on out. We just need to finish a little stronger in the short rounds and take advantage of the opportunities as they come up. I’m looking forward to a big weekend for the MPCC rodeo team.”

The team will host the next two rodeos of the season. The MPCC Stampede will be Thursday through Saturday at the Wild West Arena in North Platte with evening performances slated to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate at a cost of $10 each or $20 for a three-day pass. The exception is children 10 and younger who will be admitted free. MPCC students and employees will also be allowed in for free with a college ID.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol investigating man’s death at Swanson Reservoir
Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers
Saint Patrick's Catholic Church kicked off the fall season with a block party Sunday.
Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church kicks off the fall season with block party
Federal railroad inspectors find alarming number of defects on Union Pacific this summer
Francis Street reopened to the public after a near two month closure. Leota Street will close...
Francis Street intersection reopens, Leota Street to close Monday

Latest News

KNOP Hourly
Clear and cool week ahead as fall starts to set in
Mosquito
A Horse in Lincoln County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus
14th Annual Lincoln County Battle of the Badges moves to Venue 304 in downtown North Platte
Lincoln County Battle of the Badges moves to downtown North Platte
Jim Einspahr (left) and Jeff Hankla (right) climb stairs at Anytime Fitness in North Platte in...
North Platte battalion chiefs observe 9/11 with stair climb
North Platte battalion chiefs observe 9/11 with stair climb
North Platte battalion chiefs observe 9/11 with stair climb