Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Louisiana Tech

Nebraska will play Louisiana Tech at home on Sept. 23.
Nebraska will play Louisiana Tech at home on Sept. 23.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team’s Sept. 23 home game against Louisiana Tech will be televised by the Big Ten Network. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Central time.

The game will be the second of three-straight home games at Memorial Stadium for the Huskers. The first of those contests is this Saturday’s home opener against Northern Illinois which will be televised by FS1 at 6 p.m.

Nebraska Football Schedule

Big Ten Schedule (Sept. 22-23)

Friday, Sept. 22

7pm ET/6pm CT - Wisconsin at Purdue – FS1

Saturday, Sept. 23

Noon ET/11am CT - Rutgers at Michigan – Big Ten Network

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT - Louisiana Tech at Nebraska – Big Ten Network

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT - Maryland at Michigan State – NBC

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT - FAU at Illinois – Big Ten Network

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT - Iowa at Penn State – CBS

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT - Ohio State at Notre Dame – NBC

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT - Minnesota at Northwestern – Big Ten Network

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT - Akron at Indiana – Big Ten Network

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers
Saint Patrick's Catholic Church kicked off the fall season with a block party Sunday.
Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church kicks off the fall season with block party
Federal railroad inspectors find alarming number of defects on Union Pacific this summer
Francis Street reopened to the public after a near two month closure. Leota Street will close...
Francis Street intersection reopens, Leota Street to close Monday
Brady defeats Heartland Lutheran for their first win of the season.
Brady takes road win at Heartland Lutheran

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Week 3 Press Conference (9/11/23)
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Week 3 Press Conference (9/11/23)
Nebraska Women's Soccer midfielder/forward Ella Guyott #5, Nebraska Women's Soccer forward...
Dale Records Fifth-Straight Brace in NU’s 3-2 Loss to SLU
Kennedi Orr prepares to serve against Long Beach State on Sept. 9, 2023.
Huskers Sharp in Sweep of Long Beach State
FULL VIDEO: LB Nick Henrich Colorado Post Game Press Conference (9/9/23)
FULL VIDEO: LB Nick Henrich Colorado Post Game Press Conference (9/9/23)
FULL VIDEO: WR Billy Kemp IV Colorado Post Game Press Conference (9/9/23)
FULL VIDEO: WR Billy Kemp IV Colorado Post Game Press Conference (9/9/23)