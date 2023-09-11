Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Louisiana Tech
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team’s Sept. 23 home game against Louisiana Tech will be televised by the Big Ten Network. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Central time.
The game will be the second of three-straight home games at Memorial Stadium for the Huskers. The first of those contests is this Saturday’s home opener against Northern Illinois which will be televised by FS1 at 6 p.m.
Big Ten Schedule (Sept. 22-23)
Friday, Sept. 22
7pm ET/6pm CT - Wisconsin at Purdue – FS1
Saturday, Sept. 23
Noon ET/11am CT - Rutgers at Michigan – Big Ten Network
3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT - Louisiana Tech at Nebraska – Big Ten Network
3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT - Maryland at Michigan State – NBC
3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT - FAU at Illinois – Big Ten Network
7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT - Iowa at Penn State – CBS
7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT - Ohio State at Notre Dame – NBC
7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT - Minnesota at Northwestern – Big Ten Network
7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT - Akron at Indiana – Big Ten Network
