North Platte battalion chiefs observe 9/11 with stair climb

NP Battalion Fire Chief Jeff Hankla conducts a stair climb in North Platte on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A pair of battalion chiefs with the City of North Platte Fire Department ran stairs in full gear at Anytime Fitness in downtown North Platte on Monday.

In total, Jeff Hankla and Jim Einspahr climbed 110 flights, totaling 2,071 steps which was the same amount inside the World Trade Center.

Hankla says that he and Einspahr have done a stair climb the past five years, each year on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“You just have to keep one foot in front of the other, you just do not quit,” Hankla said.

