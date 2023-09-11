North Platte Salvation Army holds Rally Day to highlight services they offer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Salvation Army held its Rally Day on Sunday, and while it was a little rainy, the importance of the event was not overshadowed by the clouds.

The mission of Rally Day is to showcase the different services that the Salvation Army can offer families year round, as well as get people to sign up to ring bells for the holiday season.

The biggest service that the Salvation Army wants the public to know about is the weekly produce giveaway, which happens at their offices in North Platte every Monday morning at 11 a.m.

A full list of the programs that the Salvation Army in North Platte offers can be found here.

