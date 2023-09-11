North Platte Salvation Army holds Rally Day to highlight services they offer

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Salvation Army held its Rally Day on Sunday, and while it was a little rainy, the importance of the event was not overshadowed by the clouds.

The mission of Rally Day is to showcase the different services that the Salvation Army can offer families year round, as well as get people to sign up to ring bells for the holiday season.

The biggest service that the Salvation Army wants the public to know about is the weekly produce giveaway, which happens at their offices in North Platte every Monday morning at 11 a.m.

A full list of the programs that the Salvation Army in North Platte offers can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers
Saint Patrick's Catholic Church kicked off the fall season with a block party Sunday.
Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church kicks off the fall season with block party
Federal railroad inspectors find alarming number of defects on Union Pacific this summer
Francis Street reopened to the public after a near two month closure. Leota Street will close...
Francis Street intersection reopens, Leota Street to close Monday
Brady defeats Heartland Lutheran for their first win of the season.
Brady takes road win at Heartland Lutheran

Latest News

Marcus Ditchman is charged with stalking Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh and his wife.
Kearney man charged with stalking police chief
Doggy Dash 5K
Doggy Dash 5K in North Platte given four ‘paws up’
The second annual National Avocado Launching Championship was a smashing success, according to,...
Second National Avocado Launching Championship a smashing success
Fifth Annual Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival hosted at Pals in North Platte
Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival hosted at Pals in North Platte