Parents face uncertainty as 4-month-old son fights rare brain tumor

Lincoln Brennan, 4 months, has a very rare brain tumor, known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid....
Lincoln Brennan, 4 months, has a very rare brain tumor, known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid. Doctors say they see only 100 cases per year, and it makes up just 1% of childhood tumors.(Source: GoFundMe)
By Taylor Burke and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A pair of first-time parents from Nevada were met with uncertainty when their 4-month-old son was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor.

Joe and Christine Brennan welcomed their baby boy, Lincoln, into the world the same as any parents would. But at just 4 months old, their son suddenly had issues feeding and keeping food down. The Brennans took Lincoln to the emergency room, where a head scan was performed. Within 10 minutes, the head of oncology was meeting with them.

“They said the first year was hard but not like this,” Christine Brennan told KOLO.

The CT scan showed a tumor near Lincoln’s brain stem. And to his parents’ horror, their son was already stage 4.

“That was shocking, and it was a couple weeks just to process that,” Joe Brennan said.

Known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid, the type of tumor Lincoln has is very rare. Doctors say they see only 100 cases per year, and it makes up just 1% of childhood tumors.

“He has all the rareness. It’s in a rare location, was about the size of a golf ball. It was rare it went unnoticed as long as it did, and it’s rare that it’s a brain tumor. Most children don’t get brain tumors,” Christine Brennan said.

Not being able to get the care they needed in Nevada, the Brennans had to relocate to Oakland, California, where Lincoln has already had one brain surgery, two rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. He has three more rounds of chemo to go.

“Even if everything goes perfectly and goes to plan ‘A’, we won’t be able to be home with him until March of next year,” Christine Brennan said.

With all that’s going on, the Brennans look for joy in the little moments.

“He’s started teething. The happiest thing is that’s a normal baby problem. When he does normal baby things, that definitely makes us happy,” Lincoln’s parents said.

The Brennans are unable to work, as Lincoln needs constant care. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

