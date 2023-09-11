Second National Avocado Launching Championship a smashing success

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second annual National Avocado Launching Championship was a smashing success, according to, Lisa Burke, the executive director of Visit North Platte.

The contest drew almost two dozen teams from across the country, with spectators even traveling from Nevada to North Platte from the event on Saturday.

Teams each built their own launching mechanisms and launched avocados at targets. Each target also had a barrier around it that provided points to teams whose avocados hit inside them.

The competition lasted around an hour and the Ramrod team from North Platte took home first prize.

