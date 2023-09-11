Wellfleet Fall Festival includes three generations of a family participating in tractor pulls

By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 11, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Wellfleet Fall Festival concluded over the weekend with plenty of fun for the entire region.

On Saturday, organizers planned a free meal, along with plenty of pie and ice cream for sale by locals. The main attraction of the festival on Saturday was the annual tractor pull.

The Wuehler family had three generations competing in the pull, with the youngest, William, pulling at just age nine.

William shared that he likes working with his father and grandfather on tractors, but also loves the occasional wheelie.

He placed second in his division and his family could not have been more proud for him carrying on the tradition.

