Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival hosted at Pals in North Platte

By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Fifth Annual Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival was held on Saturday at Pals Brewing Company in North Platte and drew a large crowd.

The festival was created because there was a lack of craft beer festivals in western Nebraska, according to organizer Paul Oettinger, who is also a founder of Pals Brewing Company.

“There were a lot of beer festivals in the eastern part of the state when Pals opened back in 2017,” Oettinger said. “But there wasn’t any beer festivals in the western part of the state.”

He ended up starting the festival five years ago and is proud is what it has become today. He said he’s glad he can provide a space for other craft breweries in western Nebraska to share their products.

