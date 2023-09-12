Former NEBRASKALand Days Board President discusses retiring executive director’s tenure

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last month, NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge announced his intention to retire at the conclusion of the 2024 festival. Fudge joined the NEBRASKAland Days Board of Directors in 2005 prior to transitioning to his current role as executive director in 2011.

Lance Carlson served on the NEBRASKAland Days Board of Directors from 2009 - 2012 and served as President from 2011-2012, the last time the organization was searching for an executive director. Carlson said there was significant interest in the job when it was last posted, but feels Fudge was the man for the job.

“He’s done a superb job and a fantastic job for NEBRASKAland Days and for the community,” Carlson said. “He has great ethics and great morals, he is always looking forward and thinking about what is best for the celebration. It’s very clear he cares about everybody, including the community. He’s done an excellent job in the position.”

During Fudge’s tenure as Executive Director the NEBRASKAland Days Festival, organization, and the Wild West Arena have all undergone tremendous growth. Carlson stresses this could not have been done without Fudge and many others throughout the course of the past several decades.

“It’s pretty obvious how the celebration has grown, there is a lot of work that has been done over the last 20-30 years that has led to this point,” Carlson said. “The Rodeo Committee, the community, and the City of North Platte, but there is one person who has been in the seat for the last 11 years and David has been a great leader. North Platte is known for a handful of things, for our Canteen Spirit, the Union Pacific, Buffalo Bill, and I think NEBRASKAland Days is one of those top five things you think about when you think about North Platte. David will do great in whatever his next position is. I would say the City of North Platte and the celebration thanks him for his service, he has done a great job and his family has been there to support him, David is a great leader.”

Current NEBRASKAland Days Board President Travis Covey said the board has formed a committee to update the executive director’s job duties. Fudge’s retirement is not official until the conclusion of the 2024 festival.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.