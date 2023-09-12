Nebraska Public Service Commission opens investigations into 911 outages

The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Tuesday it has opened separate investigations...
The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Tuesday it has opened separate investigations into the two recent 911 outages impacting much of the state.(Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Tuesday it has opened separate investigations into the two recent 911 outages impacting much of the state.

The two outages involved telecommunication companies Lumen and Windstream. The focus of the former is to determine why the loss of 911 service occurred over a wide area of the state; the latter is to determine why a fire and power cut at Windstream’s Lincoln data center knocked 911 service out in several counties.

The commission says both investigations are aimed at preventing a situation like this from occurring again.

“The disruptions in 911 service that occurred in these two separate incidents is unacceptable,” Commission Chair Dan Watermeier said. “The Commission expects 911 service providers to maintain diverse and redundant connections between 911 centers and their networks.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol investigating man’s death at Swanson Reservoir
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Jason Lemburg is charged with a hate crime in Grand Island.
Grand Island man charged with hate crime
Nebraska will play Louisiana Tech at home on Sept. 23.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Louisiana Tech
Mosquito
A Horse in Lincoln County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus

Latest News

State Treasurer John Murante testified this spring before a Nebraska legislative committee in...
Slama, Spellerberg, Royal, Biar among state treasurer applicants
Gov. Pillen to lead trade mission to South Korea, Japan
The dry bed of the Arkansas River near the Santa Fe Trail crossing at Cimarron, Kansas. The...
Officials say state law likely protects Nebraska groundwater from raids by parched western states
Emotions have flared since the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down the constitutional...
Abortion rights advocates lay groundwork for ballot initiative in 2024
At it’s meeting Friday in Kearney, the Nebraska State Fair Board announced that “Whatever Your...
Local, Nebraska favorites to perform in Pepsi Live Music Series at State Fair