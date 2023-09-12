North Platte Public Schools Board of Education votes 4-2 to pass the 2023-2024 budget

North Platte Public Schools Board of Education votes 4-2 to pass the 2023-2024 budget
By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The September Board of Education meeting for the North Platte Public School District centered on the 2023-2024 budget for the district.

The budget includes a 3.5% increase in the general budget with a 4.7% increase overall in the budget, while salaries for certified staff and support staff will increase by 6.7%, according to North Platte Public Schools Director of Finance and Operation, Stuart Simpson.

The Board discussed the budget at great length at not only the September Board of Education meeting but the August Board of Education meeting as well.

The Board voted 4-2 in favor of passing the budget, Board President and Ward Two Representative Angela Blaesi and Ward Three Representative Emily Garrick voted against the motion to pass the budget. Vice President and Ward Three Representative Matthew Pederson, Secretary and Ward Two Representative Jo Ann Lundgreen joined Ward One members, Skip Altig and Cindy O’Connor in voting for the passage of the 2023-2024 budget.

The September Board of Education meeting was live-streamed on North Platte Public School’s website.

