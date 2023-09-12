North Platte softball hosts Northwest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte softball team hosted Grand Island Northwest on Monday evening at the Dowhower Complex, the start of a busy week for the Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Bulldogs dropped Monday’s game in a heartbreaker 4-3 against the Vikings in nine innings, North Platte led the game 3-2 in the 3rd inning when Northwest tied it up. From that point on it was all defense from both sides until the ninth when the Vikings broke the deadlock and took the victory.

North Platte is back in action on Tuesday when they head to Scottsbluff for a doubleheader, the Lady Bulldogs will head to Hastings on Thursday and then wrap up their week back at the Dowhower Complex with the North Platte Invite tournament.

