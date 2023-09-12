Opening night with Husker Hoops Tickets available Tuesday

(KSNB)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Husker basketball fans can claim their free tickets for Opening Night with Husker Hoops beginning Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Fans should visit //Huskers.com/Tickets and there is a limit of four tickets per person. In addition, a limited number of premium student seats will be held for 2023-24 RedZone season-ticket holders, and information on how to reserve tickets for the event will be communicated directly to student season-ticket holders.

The event, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29, highlights both the Husker men’s and women’s basketball programs while Epic Records recording artist DDG will perform to close the event’s festivities.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. with PBA doors opening at 6 p.m. that evening. The event will feature introductions of both the Husker men and women’s squads, remarks from Head Coaches Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams, practices from both programs, contests with members of both programs and more.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol investigating man’s death at Swanson Reservoir
Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers
Saint Patrick's Catholic Church kicked off the fall season with a block party Sunday.
Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church kicks off the fall season with block party
Federal railroad inspectors find alarming number of defects on Union Pacific this summer
Francis Street reopened to the public after a near two month closure. Leota Street will close...
Francis Street intersection reopens, Leota Street to close Monday

Latest News

Huskers prep for Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Week 3 Press Conference (9/11/23)
Rhule: "It's not just the turnovers, we're not playing well enough on offense, but I saw some flashes."
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Week 3 Press Conference (9/11/23)
Rhule on DC Tony White, Nebraska defensive performance
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Week 3 Press Conference (9/11/23)
Rhule responds to Colorado's claims the Huskers intentionally stood on the Buffaloes logo at midfield prior to Saturday's game