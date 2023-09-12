Prairie Arts Center displays Farm Fresh Gallery through the end of September

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center is hosting the Farm Fresh Gallery throughout September. The event is free of charge throughout the month and numerous art pieces are available for purchase.

According to the PAC, most of the artwork on display reflects the culture of western Nebraska.

Volunteer Andrea Melius said there are so many different types of artwork that were created by many local artists.

“A lot of them are from North Platte,” Melius said. “There is a lot of talented people in this area so it’s nice to see the artwork that is coming out of our local community.”

The Farm Fresh Gallery is open every Tuesday through Saturday throughout the month of September during PAC hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

