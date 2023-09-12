Remaining pleasant and mild Tuesday into Wednesday; Rain chances coming Thursday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-The weather will continue to work in our favor Tuesday into Wednesday with mild temperatures and beautiful skies, with rain chances coming at the end of the workweek.

High pressure is still centered over the area. This will bring a northwesterly turning southwesterly over the next couple of days. This will keep things on the calm and collected side, with sunny skies and slightly breezy conditions. Highs will be climbing into the 70s and lows in the 40s during this time. A perfect time to go out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Gorgeous and mild conditions over the next couple days (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Thursday into Friday, conditions will turn stormy and cooler. The reasoning is because a cold front will be pushing into the area and this will give the area chances of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts will be between .25 to .5 of an inch of rain with locally higher totals. Highs will be dropping into the 60s to low 70s and lows in the 40s. During the weekend, conditions will turn sunny and back on the mild side, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

A cold front to push through the area Thursday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

