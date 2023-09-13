2023 Partner Up Rodeo marks the largest yet

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The annual Partner Up Rodeo was held at the Wild West Arena on Wednesday. The event is for students with disabilities and was initially supported by the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association.

For the past 11 years, ESU 16 has joined in on the fun alongside the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo team, community members, and countless volunteers. For one Greater Nebraska woman, the event helped her in finding a career path.

“So, I basically started volunteering in high school and it was amazing! I had the best time, and then I started volunteering for more social days that ESU 16 puts on and now I’m here as a Special Education Teacher bringing my kids,” Tallyn Simpson, Special Education Instructor at Cody Elementary in North Platte, said.

“The event is great for students, they get to come out and step out of their comfort zone, meet new people, and experience things they might not get to experience at their homes,” Simpson added.

The 2023 Partner Up Rodeo was the largest one yet with over 200 students participating alongside 104 student volunteers and 100 additional community volunteers.

