2023 Partner Up Rodeo marks the largest yet

2023 Partner Up Rodeo at Wild West Arena
2023 Partner Up Rodeo at Wild West Arena(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The annual Partner Up Rodeo was held at the Wild West Arena on Wednesday. The event is for students with disabilities and was initially supported by the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association.

For the past 11 years, ESU 16 has joined in on the fun alongside the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo team, community members, and countless volunteers. For one Greater Nebraska woman, the event helped her in finding a career path.

“So, I basically started volunteering in high school and it was amazing! I had the best time, and then I started volunteering for more social days that ESU 16 puts on and now I’m here as a Special Education Teacher bringing my kids,” Tallyn Simpson, Special Education Instructor at Cody Elementary in North Platte, said.

“The event is great for students, they get to come out and step out of their comfort zone, meet new people, and experience things they might not get to experience at their homes,” Simpson added.

The 2023 Partner Up Rodeo was the largest one yet with over 200 students participating alongside 104 student volunteers and 100 additional community volunteers.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

left to right: Emily Garrick, JoAnn Lundgreen, Matt Peterson, Skip Altig, Cindy O'Connor, &...
North Platte Public School Board of Education votes 4-2 to pass the 2023-2024 budget
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
NEBRASKALand Day's Executive Director David Fudge
Former NEBRASKALand Days Board President discusses retiring executive director’s tenure
Kearney Police investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Jacob Ellingson.
Search continues for Kearney man facing felony child abuse charges
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 9-12-2023
More sun through mid-week, then rain and cooler temps to finish week
Give BIG Lexington
Give BIG Lexington gears up for 2023 campaign
Hastings police say a viral video will not result in an arrest.
Hastings police respond to viral video alleging a sex predator
In this edition of #Newsmakers, Great Plains Health came on to discuss about their Car Seat...
Newsmakers Great Plains Health Car Seat Event