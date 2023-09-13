Dale earns second-straight Big Ten Weekly Honor

Nebraska soccer's Eleanor Dale earned back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors...
Nebraska soccer's Eleanor Dale earned back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors after recording her fifth-straight brace on Sunday against Saint Louis.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska soccer’s Eleanor Dale earned back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors after recording her fifth-straight brace on Sunday against Saint Louis.

Dale currently leads the country and conference in total goals (12) and game-winners (5), while also leading the conference in shots on goal (22) and points (26). Last week, she scored four finishes combined, including a game-winner and two penalties, in the Huskers’ 4-1 victory over UC Davis and the team’s 3-2 loss to SLU.

This week’s conference award is Dale’s second-career and second-straight honor and marks the first Husker to earn Offensive Player of the Week since Faith Carter received the nod on Sept. 25, 2018. This recognition is the second overall weekly award of the season, and first since Sami Hauk (Goalkeeper of the Week) and forward Abbey Schwarz (Freshman of the Week) won their respective awards in 2021.

The Huskers, who are 6-1-1, enter conference play this week as they host Wisconsin on Friday, September 15 at 7:05 p.m. (CT). The match will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

