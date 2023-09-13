El Chapo’s wife released from US custody after completing prison sentence

FILE - This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro....
FILE - This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro. The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been released from federal custody after serving nearly two years of a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.(Alexandria Adult Detention Center via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after serving nearly two years of a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, had been moved from a Texas prison to a California halfway house prior to her release. She will now serve four years of supervised release.

Coronel Aispuro expressed “true regret for any and all harm” when she was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges including money laundering conspiracy and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

She also helped her husband plan a dramatic escape through a tunnel dug underneath a prison in Mexico in 2015 by smuggling to him a GPS watch disguised as a food item, prosecutors have said. That helped those digging the tunnel pinpoint his location and reach him.

El Chapo, the leader of the Sinaloa cartel, was recaptured the following year. He was sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison in 2019 for a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. He insisted his trial in New York wasn’t fair and told the judge his case “was stained.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

left to right: Emily Garrick, JoAnn Lundgreen, Matt Peterson, Skip Altig, Cindy O'Connor, &...
North Platte Public School Board of Education votes 4-2 to pass the 2023-2024 budget
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
NEBRASKALand Day's Executive Director David Fudge
Former NEBRASKALand Days Board President discusses retiring executive director’s tenure
Kearney Police investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Jacob Ellingson.
Search continues for Kearney man facing felony child abuse charges
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania

Latest News

FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. (AP...
Justice Department pushes ahead with antitrust case against Google, questions ex-employee on deals
SWAT and Wichita police are on the scene of a standoff near 9th and Zoo Blvd. Black Traditional...
Hundreds protest outside the White House on Leonard Peltier’s 79th birthday
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
Hundreds protest outside the White House on Leonard Peltier’s 79th birthday
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy impeachment inquiry into Biden appears to win over even the most reluctant Republicans