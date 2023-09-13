Give BIG Lexington gears up for 2023 campaign

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Give BIG Lexington is gearing up for its 13th annual event.

The fundraising event, organized by the Lexington Community Foundation (LCF), will culminate on Thursday, Nov. 9 with a 24-hour public giving campaign at the Dawson County Annex Building located at 200 W. 7th Street.

“Since this fundraising campaign started, Lexington Community Foundation has been amazed by the community focal point and example it has set for other communities around the nation. The impact is impossible to quantify,” a LCF press release said.

In 2020, the initiative was expanded to include Give BIG Cozad, Give BIG Elwood, and Give BIG Overton.

In 2023, Give Big Gothenburg connected to the campaign. “These communities have embraced the initiative and will participate in Give BIG 2023. LCF provides a $50,000 match incentive, random prizes and covers all fees associated with GBL.”

The designated causes receive 100% of donations plus their portion of match funding and prizes. Donors maximize their donation impact by giving during Give BIG Lexington.

According to the press release, “GBL ‘23 is made possible because of the support and trust of generous people who work with LCF to achieve goals. Special thanks to our 2023 Foundation Premiere Event Sponsors: Downey Drilling, Steve Heldt, Lexington Family Dentistry, Bill & Meredith Orthman, Paulsen Inc., and Tyson Fresh Meat.”

The Give BIG Lexington day of giving will be held for 24 hours, from 12: a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. More than 80 local Lexington area nonprofits are featured on the giving day platform - givebiglexington.org. The giving day site is live and donations can be scheduled now through midnight on Nov. 9.

There are multiple ways to participate in GBL ‘23:

•Give online at givebiglexington.org

•Mail or drop off your donation to Lexington Community Foundation, PO Box 422 / 607 N. Washington St., Lexington, NE 68850 (must be postmarked before November 9, 2023, to qualify for matching funds)

•Bring your donations to Give BIG Headquarters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dawson County Annex building, 201 W. 7th St, on Nov. 9

•Call the LCF office (308-324-6704) for help with invoiced donations or having trouble with credit card donations on the Give BIG site

