Give BIG Lexington gears up for 2023 campaign

Give BIG Lexington
Give BIG Lexington(KNOP)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Give BIG Lexington is gearing up for its 13th annual event.

The fundraising event, organized by the Lexington Community Foundation (LCF), will culminate on Thursday, Nov. 9 with a 24-hour public giving campaign at the Dawson County Annex Building located at 200 W. 7th Street.

“Since this fundraising campaign started, Lexington Community Foundation has been amazed by the community focal point and example it has set for other communities around the nation. The impact is impossible to quantify,” a LCF press release said.

In 2020, the initiative was expanded to include Give BIG Cozad, Give BIG Elwood, and Give BIG Overton.

In 2023, Give Big Gothenburg connected to the campaign. “These communities have embraced the initiative and will participate in Give BIG 2023. LCF provides a $50,000 match incentive, random prizes and covers all fees associated with GBL.”

The designated causes receive 100% of donations plus their portion of match funding and prizes. Donors maximize their donation impact by giving during Give BIG Lexington.

According to the press release, “GBL ‘23 is made possible because of the support and trust of generous people who work with LCF to achieve goals. Special thanks to our 2023 Foundation Premiere Event Sponsors: Downey Drilling, Steve Heldt, Lexington Family Dentistry, Bill & Meredith Orthman, Paulsen Inc., and Tyson Fresh Meat.”

The Give BIG Lexington day of giving will be held for 24 hours, from 12: a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. More than 80 local Lexington area nonprofits are featured on the giving day platform - givebiglexington.org. The giving day site is live and donations can be scheduled now through midnight on Nov. 9.

There are multiple ways to participate in GBL ‘23:

•Give online at givebiglexington.org

•Mail or drop off your donation to Lexington Community Foundation, PO Box 422 / 607 N. Washington St., Lexington, NE 68850 (must be postmarked before November 9, 2023, to qualify for matching funds)

•Bring your donations to Give BIG Headquarters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dawson County Annex building, 201 W. 7th St, on Nov. 9

•Call the LCF office (308-324-6704) for help with invoiced donations or having trouble with credit card donations on the Give BIG site

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

left to right: Emily Garrick, JoAnn Lundgreen, Matt Peterson, Skip Altig, Cindy O'Connor, &...
North Platte Public School Board of Education votes 4-2 to pass the 2023-2024 budget
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
NEBRASKALand Day's Executive Director David Fudge
Former NEBRASKALand Days Board President discusses retiring executive director’s tenure
Kearney Police investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Jacob Ellingson.
Search continues for Kearney man facing felony child abuse charges
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

2023 Partner Up Rodeo at Wild West Arena
2023 Partner Up Rodeo marks the largest yet
KNOP Forecast Map 9-12-2023
More sun through mid-week, then rain and cooler temps to finish week
Hastings police say a viral video will not result in an arrest.
Hastings police respond to viral video alleging a sex predator
In this edition of #Newsmakers, Great Plains Health came on to discuss about their Car Seat...
Newsmakers Great Plains Health Car Seat Event