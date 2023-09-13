Lexington spoils North Platte volleyball’s senior night

Lexington spoils North Platte's senior night
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte volleyball team dropped their senior night match-up to Lexington on Tuesday evening in North Platte.

The Lady Bulldogs took a tightly contested first set as the two teams battled back and forth all evening long, but Lexington was able to take the win in five sets.

Next up for North Platte is a tournament starting on Friday over in Lincoln.

