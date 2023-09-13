Lexington spoils North Platte volleyball’s senior night

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte volleyball team dropped their senior night match-up to Lexington on Tuesday evening in North Platte.

The Lady Bulldogs took a tightly contested first set as the two teams battled back and forth all evening long, but Lexington was able to take the win in five sets.

Next up for North Platte is a tournament starting on Friday over in Lincoln.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.