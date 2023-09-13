Local Scoreboard: Gothenburg stays perfect on the season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A busy night of Volleyball around the region this evening as multiple triangulars were held in the area.

The Gothenburg Swedes hosted the Saint Pat’s Irish on Tuesday, and stayed undefeated on the season winning in three sets.

Over in Brady, the Eagles took a pair of wins in their triangular over Bertrand and South Loup, while the Bobcats would also take down Bertrand in their match-up.

Up in Mullen, the Broncos hosting Wallace and Sutherland on Tuesday, Wallace going 2-0 on the night, and Sutherland getting a win over the Broncos.

Finally in Paxton, the Tigers hosting Perkins County and South Platte, and each team goes 1-1 on the night, Paxton defeating Perkins County, South Platte beating Paxton, and Perkins County getting the win over South Platte.

