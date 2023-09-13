Man wins $5 million lottery jackpot says he will be buying his wife flowers

Man wins $5 million lottery jackpot in Colorado. His first move? To buy himself a watermelon...
Man wins $5 million lottery jackpot in Colorado. His first move? To buy himself a watermelon and flowers for his wife.(Colorado Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) - A Colorado man says he will be buying his wife a few gifts after recently becoming a multimillionaire thanks to playing the lottery.

Waldemar “Bud” Tasch was on a backpacking trip earlier this month in the wilderness with his dog when his winning numbers were called.

According to the Colorado Lottery, he checked his ticket from the Sept. 6 drawing after he returned home and found that his numbers matched to collect the $5,067,041 jackpot.

Tasch chose the cash option and ended up taking home $2,533,520.

The 77-year-old said one of his first moves after his win is to buy himself a watermelon and flowers for his wife.

According to Tasch, he and his wife live a simple life, but she does have some upcoming surgeries, so he is happy to be able to be able to provide some much-needed help.

He also plans to give back with his winnings.

“I’m going to give to charities and really think about what it is I am meant to do with the money,” he said.

Tasch said they split their time between Colorado and Arizona throughout the year while playing the Colorado Lotto every time he is in town.

He “always” plays his own lucky numbers while using a secret formula, he shared with lottery officials.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

left to right: Emily Garrick, JoAnn Lundgreen, Matt Peterson, Skip Altig, Cindy O'Connor, &...
North Platte Public School Board of Education votes 4-2 to pass the 2023-2024 budget
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
NEBRASKALand Day's Executive Director David Fudge
Former NEBRASKALand Days Board President discusses retiring executive director’s tenure
Kearney Police investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Jacob Ellingson.
Search continues for Kearney man facing felony child abuse charges
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump visits the Alpha Gamma Rho, agricultural fraternity, at Iowa...
Appeals court to quickly consider Trump’s presidential immunity claim in sex abuse case
A Sacramento City College football player died Monday after football practice.
College football player dies after practice, school officials confirm
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
A federal judge again declares that DACA is illegal. Issue likely to be decided by US Supreme Court
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. (AP...
Leaving Google’s search engine isn’t easy, government witness says in antitrust case
2023 Partner Up Rodeo at Wild West Arena
2023 Partner Up Rodeo marks the largest yet