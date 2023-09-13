North Platte Community College hosts auditions for Steel Magnolias

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Theater Department and North Platte Community Playhouse are searching for women of all ages to audition for the production of Steel Magnolias.

The first round of auditions were on Tuesday at the North Platte Community College Theater and will continue Wednesday at the Fox Theater in downtown North Platte.

The play is based off of the 1989 film that starred Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis and Daryl Hannah.

Director Rich Galvan said that any woman over the age of 18 can audition with no previous acting experience.

“Steel Magnolias is a all female cast so we are looking for women really from 18 to whatever cause there is parts for every age group that you can imagine in this play. We are holding auditions tonight and tomorrow night Tuesday and those auditions will be held at the Fox Theater downtown,” Galvan said.

The production dates are Nov. 10, Nov. 12 and Nov. 17 through Nov. 19 with showtimes of 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

