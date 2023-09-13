One more great and sunny day Wednesday; Becoming wet and cooler Thursday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Wednesday will be one more great and quiet day, with conditions becoming more cooler and active Thursday into Friday.

Our friend high pressure will be packing its bags Wednesday, with it moving towards the south and east. This will give us slightly warmer and muggy conditions. Highs will climb up into the mid 70s to near 80 degrees in some locations. Sunny skies will be the main theme during the day with breezy winds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s and 50s with increased cloud cover.

Nice and quiet conditions Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Thursday into Friday, conditions will turn on the stormy side. A cold front will be moving through the area and this will trigger the formation of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will drop into the mid 60s to mid 70s with winds shifting directions, which will be out of the north, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts will mainly be between .1 to .5 of an inch of rain with locally higher totals. No severe weather is expected at this time, but we will keep you posted on this as we move closer to this event.

More welcomed rain in store during Thursday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend into early next week, conditions will become sunny and temperatures will moderate back up into the mid 70s to low 80s with winds shifting directions once again, mainly out of the south and east due to another high pressure system moving in.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.