One more great and sunny day Wednesday; Becoming wet and cooler Thursday into Friday

In our weather quiz this morning, we asked what kind of weather does troughs cause?
By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Wednesday will be one more great and quiet day, with conditions becoming more cooler and active Thursday into Friday.

Our friend high pressure will be packing its bags Wednesday, with it moving towards the south and east. This will give us slightly warmer and muggy conditions. Highs will climb up into the mid 70s to near 80 degrees in some locations. Sunny skies will be the main theme during the day with breezy winds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s and 50s with increased cloud cover.

Nice and quiet conditions Wednesday
Nice and quiet conditions Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

Thursday into Friday, conditions will turn on the stormy side. A cold front will be moving through the area and this will trigger the formation of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will drop into the mid 60s to mid 70s with winds shifting directions, which will be out of the north, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts will mainly be between .1 to .5 of an inch of rain with locally higher totals. No severe weather is expected at this time, but we will keep you posted on this as we move closer to this event.

More welcomed rain in store during Thursday into Friday
More welcomed rain in store during Thursday into Friday(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend into early next week, conditions will become sunny and temperatures will moderate back up into the mid 70s to low 80s with winds shifting directions once again, mainly out of the south and east due to another high pressure system moving in.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
left to right: Emily Garrick, JoAnn Lundgreen, Matt Peterson, Skip Altig, Cindy O'Connor, &...
North Platte Public School Board of Education votes 4-2 to pass the 2023-2024 budget
NEBRASKALand Day's Executive Director David Fudge
Former NEBRASKALand Days Board President discusses retiring executive director’s tenure
Kearney Police investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Jacob Ellingson.
Search continues for Kearney man facing felony child abuse charges
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication

Latest News

In our weather quiz this morning, we asked what kind of weather does troughs cause?
Weather Quiz 9-13-2023
KNOP Forecast Map 9-12-2023
More sun through mid-week, then rain and cooler temps to finish week
Gorgeous and mild conditions over the next couple days
Remaining pleasant and mild Tuesday into Wednesday; Rain chances coming Thursday into Friday
KNOP Hourly
Clear and cool week ahead as fall starts to set in