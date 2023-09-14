Vavrova honored as Big Ten Golfer of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One day after completing a collegiate career-best 205 (-11) at the Sam Golden Invitational, Nebraska’s Michaela Vavrova was honored as the Big Ten Women’s Golfer of the Week when the conference announced its weekly award winner on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Vavrova, a senior from Bojnice, Slovakia, smashed her previous career-best tournament total by 11 strokes with her performance on the par-72, 6,413-yard layout at the Oakmont Country Club in Corinth, Texas (Sept. 11-12). Her effort included impressive rounds of 69-68-68 to tie for fifth overall in a strong 71-player field that featured seven NCAA Regional-qualifying teams from 2023.

The award marked Vavrova’s second career Big Ten Golfer of the Week honor, joining recognition on Oct. 6, 2021 after she won her first career tournament title at the Stampede at the Creek in Elkhorn, Neb.

Vavrova’s 205 tournament total at the Sam Golden Invitational marked the third-best individual score in school history, trailing only school-record performances by Kate Smith with a 202 at the 2018 Westbrook Spring Invitational and another 202 by current teammate Kelli Ann Strand at the 2022 Green Wave Classic.

The 2022 Slovakian Player of the Year and a long-time member of the Slovakian National Team program, Vavrova will be back on the course leading the Huskers when they travel to the Mary Fossum Invitational at Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich. (Sept. 17-18).

