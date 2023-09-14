Wet and cooler conditions Thursday into Friday; Drier and milder during the weekend

Welcomed rain is in store for a good deal of the area over the next couple of days!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Things will turn stormier as we head into Thursday into Friday, with nicer conditions in store for the weekend, just in time for Husker Football festivities.

A cold front will be pushing through the area Thursday and Friday. With ample moisture and lift in the atmosphere, this will allow ignite the chances of showers and thunderstorms. The main timing will be during the afternoon Thursday into early hours Friday. The highs during this time will be during this time will be in the 60s to mid 70s. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s to 50s. Rainfall amounts will mainly be between .25 to .5 inches with locally higher totals in heavier storms.

Active weather over the next 48 hours
Active weather over the next 48 hours(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend into the early week coming up, conditions will be on the uptrend during this time. The sun will return with temperatures becoming milder with highs climbing into the mid 70s to the 80s as high pressure builds into the area.

High pressure to build into the area during this weekend
High pressure to build into the area during this weekend(Andre Brooks)

