American Legion Riders host 2023 Nation of Patriots Tour

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Legion Riders hosted the 2023 Nation of Patriots Flag Tour at Veterans Memorial Park in North Platte on Thursday.

The tour began on May 20, 2023, in Papillion. The flag will be transported to Grand Island on Friday and will conclude where it started in Papillion on Saturday.

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher was present to welcome the group to North Platte and offered anything that the group needed to make their overnight stay a good one.

During this time, it takes over 115 days to complete, traveling over 15,000 miles including Hawaii and Alaska. The Nation of Patriots tour honors all past, present, and fallen veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The tour first began in 2009 and is a ceremonial passing of American flags in all 50 states.

All proceeds raised from this tour will provide support for United States veterans and their families. Over $1 million and over 400 families have received support from this tour.

