Area Scoreboard: Hershey Football falls in Holyoke

A look at some of the scores from around the area
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey football dropped their road game as they went across state lines to take on Holyoke in Colorado, the Dragons take the win 43-6.

Now a look at some local volleyball scores from around the area, Sandhills Valley drops their home match with Anselmo-Merna.

Maywood-Hayes Center picks up the three set win over Wauneta-Palisade.

Hitchcock County gets the win in five sets over Medicine Valley.

Finally at the Arthur Triangular, the Wolves pick up a win against Mullen, but drop their game against Garden County, while Garden County picks up the win over Mullen.

