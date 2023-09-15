Area Scoreboard: Hershey Football falls in Holyoke
Sep. 14, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey football dropped their road game as they went across state lines to take on Holyoke in Colorado, the Dragons take the win 43-6.
Now a look at some local volleyball scores from around the area, Sandhills Valley drops their home match with Anselmo-Merna.
Maywood-Hayes Center picks up the three set win over Wauneta-Palisade.
Hitchcock County gets the win in five sets over Medicine Valley.
Finally at the Arthur Triangular, the Wolves pick up a win against Mullen, but drop their game against Garden County, while Garden County picks up the win over Mullen.
