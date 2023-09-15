Brady continue win streak against Maxwell

Eagles extend run against rival Wildcats
The Brady Eagles volleyball hosting the Maxwell Wildcats on September 14, 2023.
The Brady Eagles volleyball hosting the Maxwell Wildcats on September 14, 2023.(KNOP-TV)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Sep. 14, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Brady Eagles volleyball team hosted the Maxwell Wildcats on Thursday night.

In a close matchup, the Eagles came away victorious in five sets.

The win extends Brady’s win streak to three games.

Next up for Brady, they look to continue their run hosting Overton on Tuesday.

Maxwell will try to end their skid when they host Sutherland and Cozad on Thursday.

