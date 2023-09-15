Fewer people are eating cereal as sales continue to fall, analysts say

Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.
Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.(WIBW | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cereal seems to be losing its star status at the breakfast table.

In the 1980s and ‘90s, cereal was front and center for many families. But over the past decade, the food has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.

Health habits have shifted away from sugar and carbs to more protein options in the morning.

Cereal did have a brief resurgence during the pandemic, but sales fell off nearly 9% in 2021.

Industry tracker Circana reports sales continued to fall last year.

Kellogg’s announced that it will even be spinning off its North American cereal division into a brand-new company starting next month.

Analysts say to better fit an on-the-go lifestyle, consumers have been turning to frozen breakfast sandwiches, burritos, bars and shakes.

Kellogg’s move to spin off cereal to a new company will reportedly allow top management to put more focus on the grocery store snack aisle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
QB Jeff Sims
Nebraska QB Jeff Sims’ status questionable for Northern Illinois game
David Cooper
Former North Platte teacher caught having contact with victim in sexual abuse case
2023 Partner Up Rodeo at Wild West Arena
2023 Partner Up Rodeo marks the largest yet
KNOP Forecast Map 9-14-2023
Rain and cooler temps to finish week; more sun, warming for weekend

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Video appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at ‘Beetlejuice’ show before she was ejected
Gared Hansen shows psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution in his Uptown Fungus...
Oregon launches legal psilocybin access amid high demand and hopes for improved mental health care
Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of...
Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April...
Kansas to no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect gender identities
Nebraska vs Northern Illinois
Huskers prepare for home opener against Northern Illinois on Saturday