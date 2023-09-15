Improving conditions Friday; Sunny and milder conditions into the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- As we head into the rest of Friday, conditions will improve with even greater weather as we enter into the weekend.

A cold front continues to push through the state of Nebraska. This cold front will allow for us to get slightly cooler and also dry us out. The skies across the Panhandle will be on the mostly sunny side, with overcast conditions across Greater Nebraska. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with breezy winds, coming out of the north with speeds around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight, skies will turn clear area wide with lows dropping down into the 40s with breezy winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Clearing conditions as we head into the rest of Friday (Andre Brooks)

Once we head into the weekend, high pressure will be taking charge and this will moderate the temperatures across the area, as a southerly flow will be acquired between Saturday night into Sunday morning. Skies will be filled with sunshine, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s and lows in the 40s and 50s, and breezy winds around 5 to 10 mph. These skies will continue into the early portions of this week, with highs climbing up into the low to mid 80s with quiet conditions.

Perfect Fall like weather as we head into the weekend (Andre Brooks)

