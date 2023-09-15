Kearney child abuse suspect arrested

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department has arrested child abuse suspect Jacob Ellingson with the help of the Buffalo County Emergency Service Unit (SWAT) Friday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., law enforcement received a tip that Ellingson, who was wanted for two separate counts of felony child abuse, was inside a residence in the area of 115th and Grove Road in Buffalo County.

KPD/BCSO Emergency Service Unit (SWAT) officers were able to contact Ellingson via cell phone and negotiated with him for several minutes. Ellingson voluntarily exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. He has been booked into the Buffalo County Jail.

“The tireless efforts from our investigators, police officers, deputies, allied law enforcement partners, and support staff, to locate and apprehend this fugitive has been exceptional,” the post quoted Kearney Police Chief Bryan D. Waugh. “I appreciate the patience from our community and more importantly, the willingness to report information, as officers followed up on countless leads with professionalism and commitment. I am incredibly thankful and relieved this fugitive is in custody. Our investigators will continue to work this case and anyone found to have aided or knowingly harbored this fugitive will be held accountable.”

KPD stated they will continue to work closely with the family, doctors, Health and Human Services and KPD Victim/Witness Services.

The one-year-old child remains hospitalized at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. Details on the medical condition of the child will not be released at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation; the Kearney Police Department will provide updates as new information becomes available.

The Kearney Police Department continues to work in partnership with the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424 or through the See It Say It Send It App.

